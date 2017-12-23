Joy as four-year wait ends with quadruplets for Nyahururu mother

Shares

, NYAHURURU, Laikipia, Dec 23 – Gifts to a first-time mother who delivered quadruplets continue to flow as well-wishers stream in to pay her a visit to the Nyahururu County and Referral Hospital.

Salome Wangechi delivered four baby girls through cesarean section operation on Wednesday, ending an agonizing four-year wait for the 32-year-old.

The wife of Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, Maria Mbeneka, was one of the visitors who donated clothing, foodstuff for the infants and an assortment of other gifts.

The mother was all smiles as she received the rare guests and gesture saying the gifts would come in handy in assisting her to take care of her newborns.

“I thank God for the blessings after the long wait. I am also grateful to the people who have come to visit…I still need a lot of nan milk and pampers to feed these girls so any help is welcome,” said Wangechi.

The condition of the infants and that of the mother has improved gradually with medical officials saying if the progress is sustained, mother and babies would be out of the hospital sooner than expected.

Wangechi’s daughters, born weeks premature, weighed between 1kg and 1.5Kg at birth.

Nursing officer Beth Njeri Kibera has said that both the mother and her babies have shown tremendous positive development and stability.

“The support she is receiving especially with nan is important because she doesn’t have breastmilk yet,” said Njeri.

Njeri is encouraging stakeholders and well-wishers to come up with programs geared toward improving the maternal health care in all health institutions in the county.

Mrs. Mbeneka Muriithi also extended the gifts to other women admitted to the Maternity Ward as Christmas gifts to them as a way of appreciating and wishing them all the best, especially during this festive season.

She commended the management of the hospital for demonstrating their capacity to handle challenging cases such as the case of the quadruplet mother who delivered at the hospital.

While appreciating the health centre’s effort to ensure cleanliness and meeting the standard required for a referral hospital, Mbeneka has, however, called for enhanced capacity and space especially in its maternal unit.

She noted that though there were plans to expand the facility, her office would partner with health institutions in the County would starting next year embark on a program on Maternal Health Care Project that will centre on issues affecting mothers before, during and after delivery.

This, she said will ensure there was adequate space and beds and space for breastfeeding mothers to addressing the congestion challenges owing to the increasing number of patients seeking medical attention at the facility.

According to Mbeneka, for mothers and newborns, the period around childbirth is the most critical for saving the maximum number of lives and hence preventing stillbirths was necessary.