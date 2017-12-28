How Duale plans to outfox problematic Jubilee MPs

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale says the Jubilee Party is likely to reconstitute its membership to House Committee in a move aimed to uphold party discipline and regional balance.

Duale said this as he insisted that the Majority Party was firmly within the confines of the law in discharging four MPs from various House Committees whom it accuses of not ‘cooperating with the party position’.

“This is an inherent right recognised for all parliamentary parties in the National Assembly Standing Orders. The party will explore all options in order to ensure regional balance and inclusiveness is observed in constitution of committees,” he affirmed.

“Pursuant to Standing Order 173, it is also the Parliamentary Party that sponsored a Member to Parliament that has the mandate to nominate a member to a committee. It is this determination that the Committee on Selection relies on in selecting members to committees.”

This comes after the High Court Judge John Mativo temporarily barred the Party from executing the removal of MPs Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), Silah Tiren (Moiben) and Kangongo Bowen Marakwet East) after they were elected chairpersons of the Labour and Social Welfare, the Agriculture and the Environment House Committees respectively against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s preferred nominees.

READ: Temporary reprieve for Jubilee MPs discharged from House committees

In a post on Twitter, the Majority Leader said the affected MPs already stand stripped of their committee duties after the Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali wrote to the House Speaker Justin Muturi of his intention to discharge the MPs.

“The Standing Order further provides that the parliamentary party whip of the member is then required to give notice in writing to the Speaker of the intention to discharge the member from the committee. The Speaker is then required, within three days of receipt of the notice, to inform the member,” Duale said on his Twitter handle.

Duale advised the MPs to take the matter to the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal if they are aggrieved by the decision of his party.