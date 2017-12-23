Governor Kimemia says county to facilitate NHIF for elderly

Shares

, NYANDARUA, Kenya, Dec 23 – Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia has urged residents in the region to extend their generosity to the less fortunate members of the society, especially during this festive season.

Speaking at Ol-Kalou trading centre during the lighting of this year’s Christmas Tree, the Governor noted that, the elderly, the Mau-mau veterans, orphans among other underprivileged people need attention and hence underscored the need to celebrate with them.

He also said that his administration was establishing an elaborate plan to ensure that the aged people are included in the NHIF health scheme to facilitate their medication with ease.

He added that ECD children would start receiving the school feeding program courtesy of the county government and that provision of the County Bursary Fund would come handy in ensuring that only the right and needy children are supported.

Further, Kimemia said the county administration has received Kshs. 40 m from the World Bank to start the beatification of Ol-Kalou town and other developing trading centres in the county among the Engineer, Njabini, Ndaragwa, Maili Inne and Ol-Joro Orok to ensure they are clean.

Governor Kimemia also commissioned a committee of prominent scholars from Nyandarua to revive educational standards in the County.

“As you are aware, issues of education are very close to my heart. We all remember with fond memories when the then Nyandarua District used to take position one in national exams. This is no longer the case. We must retrace our steps and find out where the rains started beating us,” he said.

The Governor further said that he will shortly unveil a team that will spearhead efforts to ensure that the first intake for the proposed University of Nyandarua is done in May 2018 at its founding campus in the Agricultural Training Centre, Ol’Jororok Sub-County.

The University of Nairobi and the County Government have agreed to set up the university, whose main campus in Kapteni, Ol’Kalou Sub-County, will concurrently be built within two years.

“The University of Nairobi has already formed its team for this purpose. It will mentor the institution until it is fully-fledged in accordance with the relevant laws,” he said.

The Governor said that the Agriculture Training Center in Ol’Joro-orok will become the university’s Agriculture Campus.