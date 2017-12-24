Family of five perishes in house fire in Uriri

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 –A family of five perished in a house inferno in Uriri constituency Migori county Saturday night.

The five people who perished in the night fire incident include a mother, father and three children who have been identified as Daniel Osuju Ochuodho age 55 years, Lencer Aoko (35years) Cynthia (13 years),Basil(6 years) and a one year old child who is yet to be identified by name.

The area chief Samuel Onjiko said the fire broke out at midnight when the five were sleeping.

The incident was confirmed by Uriri AP commandant Michael Ojwang who said that they suspect that it was an arson attack; however he said they are still doing investigation to establish the cause of the fire.