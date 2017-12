Shares

, EMBU, Kenya, Dec 25 – Embu Catholic Bishop has appealed to Kenyans to cultivate cohesion and help the needy and vulnerable members of the society, in a bid to help unite the country following a grueling election year.

Bishop Paul Kariuki urged Christians to show compassion and engage in constant prayers to help maintain peace.

Speaking at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Embu, during the wedding between Joseph Njeru and Olive Linet Kagwiria, the cleric said prayers at the family level could help unite the nation.

Bishop Kariuki at the same time urged motorists to be careful on the roads and drive with caution so as to avoid accidents and loss of lives which have been on the rise this festive season.

He appealed to drivers, especially matatu operators to put the lives of Kenyans first before money and to observe traffic rules to avoid unnecessary accidents.

Bishop Kariuki decried the increasing rate of accidents which he said have been attributed to drunk driving, recklessness on the roads which can be easily avoided if drivers are careful.

“Matatu drivers should be cautious while on the road and keep in mind that they are handling human lives which is precious. Avoid drunk driving because of the carnage being caused. Family members should also avoid excessive consumption of alcohol,” he said.

The bishop reminded Christians to celebrate the festive season in Christ and to avoid endeavors that will compromise their faith as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ in their lives.

Embu senator Njeru Ndwiga who was present appealed to residents of Embu and Kenya at large to unite and shun divisive politics adding that Kenyans have had a trying year and it was now time to move on and build the nation as one.

He said that Kenya stands to lose if Kenyans do not unite and live in harmony despite differences in political affiliations adding that there is need to move on now and hope for a better 2018.

The senator noted that politicking period was now over and the opposition should work together with the government to help build this nation to greater heights.