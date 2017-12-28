Duale to reinforce government ban on shisha with new law

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale says he will introduce a legislation in Parliament to support the action of government to ban the sale or use of shisha in Kenya.

In a post on his official twitter handle, Duale said the move is aimed at saving the health, lives and resources of many Kenyans.

Director of Medical Services Jackson Kioko told Capital FM News that those found contravening the Legal Notice by importing, advertising, manufacturing, promoting or distributing it, risk penalisation.

The move by the Ministry of Health is in response to concerns raised with regard to its regulation.