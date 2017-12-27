Driver flees NTSA stop, kills 5 when overloaded bus overturns

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Dec 27 – At least five people were killed on Tuesday night near Matuu on the Thika-Garissa road when the bus they were travelling in overturned.

The bus they were travelling in was not only overloaded but speeding away from a roadblock when it tipped over.

Yatta OCPD Edward Chagach says the bus was flagged down by the National Safety and Transport Authority officers but the driver sped away.

Meanwhile those found to have committed traffic offences on Christmas and Boxing Day will answer to the charges today.