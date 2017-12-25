City residents who couldn’t travel upcountry troop to  Uhuru Park

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – Nairobi’s Uhuru Park was marked with pomp, colour and beehive of activities as city residents trooped the park to celebrate Christmas with family and to mark the tail end of what many called a tough year.

Despite the challenging year marked by prolonged and bitter political contest, those who spoke to Capital FM News exuded confidence that the festive season will wash away the bitter taste of 2017 and usher in a better year.

Just to highlight how biting economically the year has been, Daniel Manyasa who usually travels upcountry every Christmas couldn’t afford to keep up with the family tradition having travelled during the August 8th elections and 26th October repeat polls.

“2017 was very eventful in terms of politics, the economy and challenges here and there. But we have managed through the year,” he said.

The employee who works in Thika did not have enough money to take his family upcountry, therefore, he opted for a cheaper option which he says the family loved.

“I usually travel upcountry every year but I couldn’t this time around. Good thing is that my family loves it here,” he added.

Suzanne Njambi who sells hats and other toys at Uhuru Park, however, complained of slow business pointing our that 2016’s Christmas was better in terms of sales.

“Business has not been good this year as compared to 2016,” Njambi said adding that “I hope people will come to the park so that we can make money.”

Sean Mitch who operates a fleet of quad bikes at Uhuru Park was optimistic despite the slow business he had recorded so far and was hopeful that as the day progressed, he would realize more business.

“It’s still too early, people haven’t left the church so I’m hopeful that we will make money,” he said.