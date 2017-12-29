Calm after the storm at St Mary’s Mission Hospital, Langata

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 29 – Operations at the St Mary’s Mission Hospital in Langata have returned to normal after a dramatic management dispute that ensued on Thursday and that led to some patients and staff being kicked out of the facility by auctioneers hired by the Assumption of Sisters, Nairobi to effect a court order issued on December 20.

The incoming hospital manager Audi Moris has said patients seeking medical attention at the facility are being attended to and urged those patients who fled Thursday for fear of being caught up in the scuffle to return to the hospital for further medical examinations.

“Operations at the hospital have returned to normal and I urge all members of the public wishing to seek medical advice from this facility not to be worried,” said Moris.

Moris has at the same time called on the members of staff who abandoned their work stations Wednesday to report back to duty giving assurances that no member will be faced with the axe on condition that they put on paper they will be devoted to their work.

“The new management will not fire any old staff member. What the management would only wish for is that the employees who fled, on reporting to their work stations, will be required to write letters showing that they will remain committed in delivering their mandate,” said Moris.

The management row escalated on Wednesday morning when auctioneers made their way into the facility with a court eviction order demanding the immediate exit of the old management run by Catholic priest William Fryda.