Briton sentenced to 3 years in Egypt for smuggling painkillers

The Briton was arrested at Hurghada airport when customs officers found almost 300 Tramadol pills in her luggage © AFP/File / MOHAMED EL-SHAHED

By AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE, CAIRO, Egypt, Dec 26 – An Egyptian court sentenced a British woman to three years in prison on Tuesday, convicting her of trying to smuggle drugs into the country, a judicial official said.

Laura Plummer, 33, was arrested at Hurghada airport when customs officers found almost 300 Tramadol pills in her luggage.

The strong painkiller is tightly controlled in Egypt where it is often abused as a recreational drug.

Plummer and her relatives had told British media that she was bringing the painkillers for her Egyptian boyfriend who suffers from back pain.

The verdict can be appealed.

