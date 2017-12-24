Al Shaabab clans clash over government jobs leaving over 100 dead

Posted on by KENNEDY KANGETHE
According to Police and Military sources, fighting erupted between two groups of Al-ShabAab in YAQLE area in Gedo, Somalia between Marehan clan and other clans over taking up employment from the government/FILE

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 – Over 100 Al Shabaab terrorists were killed after rival clan gangs clashed in Gedo region with intense fighting ongoing.

According to Police and Military sources, fighting erupted between two groups of Al Shabaab in YAQLE area in Gedo, Somalia between Marehan clan and other clans over taking up employment from the government.

The sources indicate that the Marehan clan took up jobs from the government contrary to the agreement of other clans.

The move saw about 100 Marehan clan killed and 80 other Somali clans were also killed in the fighting.

Marehan clan has sent reinforcement from Daba Shabaab camp near Damasa Somalia on a revenge mission.

