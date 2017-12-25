800 cases of traffic violations due in court this week – NTSA

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) says over 800 cases of traffic violations have been handled so far since the roll-out of its ‘Fika Salama Campaign’.

The Authority says about 34 public service vehicles, 42 commercial vehicles and 310 private vehicle drivers have been arrested for speeding.

Thirteen Commercial, 157 PSV, 13 private drivers were also arrested for drunk driving while 84 drivers were arrested for failing to maintain lane discipline.

Also, 147 vehicles were impounded for operating without valid motor vehicle inspection.

All the cases will be presented to the court this week.

“We continue to appeal to all motorists to be responsible road users during the festive season,” the authority said.

The Campaign that was launched on December 9, 2017, was aimed to curb road accidents during the festive season as statistics revealed that over 180 deaths have occurred since December 1 due to road carnage.

Some of the measures include mapping out risky areas like the Northern Corridor, Nairobi-Thika-Sagana highway, Mai Mahiu-Narok-Kisii and the Kericho-Kisumu and Kisii-Ahero highways where the National Police Service and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) have been directed to enhance surveillance and enforcement of traffic rules.

The police and NTSA are also targeting Public Service Vehicles operating illegally at night and their owners and drivers prosecuted.