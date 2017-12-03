3 AIPCA bishops killed in Mwea road accident

Shares

EMBU, Kenya Dec 30 – Three bishops were killed on Friday night when their vehicle collided head-on with another near Mwea, police said in the latest road accident in the country that has raised the death toll to more than 100 since the beginning of this month.

The Bishops from the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) died on the spot during the accident that occurred in Wamumu area on the Embu-Mwea road.

“Drivers of both vehicles sustained serious injuries and are admitted to Karira Hospital,” a police officer who attended to the victims said.

The deceased clerics were identified as Philip Kubai, Stanley Karuru and Moses M’Ntororu—all from Ntonyiri Diocese in Meru County.

President Uhuru Kenyatta sent a message of condolence to families of the three clerics, and warned motorists to be cautious on the road.

“The death of the clergymen is a big loss not only to their families but also to the larger Kenyan society,” the president said in a statement from his press team.