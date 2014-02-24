Curvy Chronicles: It’s Wellingtons season!
(By NJAMIO) Rainy season is slowly creeping in, with showers here and there, well I guess we needed it with as many complaints as there were about the heat, this should cool things down...
(By NJAMIO) Rainy season is slowly creeping in, with showers here and there, well I guess we needed it with as many complaints as there were about the heat, this should cool things down...
Shoes! Shoes! Shoes! We need them. We love them. And we cannot do without them. Some are cute, some…not quite. Some designs we like, some designs are not really our style. Some are eye...