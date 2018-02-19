Wedding planning: Don’t forget these small things
In the 12 months that you set aside to plan your wedding, so much happens and you have interaction with so many people, that it’s easy to forget, at some point, to say thank...
In the 12 months that you set aside to plan your wedding, so much happens and you have interaction with so many people, that it’s easy to forget, at some point, to say thank...
(By Debbie Harrower) Let me share with you, the six things I have done that I feel will dramatically reduce wedding day stress and drama for any bride-to-be. I am getting married With me...
Recently engaged Sharon Mundia looks to Susan Wong and Amina Abdi to get their two cents on how to handle demanding parents during wedding planning. As we all know, sometimes trying to get your...