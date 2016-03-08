#TippyTuesday: Upgrade your belt with a stack of rings
Sometimes your outfit needs just the right amount of personality to elevate it to the next level. Here’s a quick and simple way to jazz up your look without having to break the bank!...
Sometimes your outfit needs just the right amount of personality to elevate it to the next level. Here’s a quick and simple way to jazz up your look without having to break the bank!...
Few things are as frustrating as suffering from a cold. The fatigue, the runny nose, the burning sensation… In today’s Tippy Tuesday, we share with you a nice herbal tea remedy to help you...
If you have a soft spot for beautifully organised things, cookies or home decor, then this video is going to make your day! Inspired by the gorgeous arrangement often spotted on Khloe Kardashian’s kitchen...
Picture this: You’ve got exactly 30 seconds to make it to the powder room because you need to pee so bad. So you get to your front door, reach into your bag and out...
Now the holiday season is near and entertaining guests will be more of a frequent thing, we thought to share with you an easy DIY project. If you love flowers as much as...
Just in case you gentlemen thought that we didn’t have your interests in mind, we decided to share a men’s hair video! If you’re a guy who happens to have dreadlocks but is never...
Here’s a fun hair tutorial dedicated to those who’ve always wanted to venture into the more colourful, daring world of hair but are either: a) too scared to commit; or b) afraid of damaging...
In today’s episode, we show you a quick and easy way to infuse your sugar with fresh vanilla and give your next cup of coffee or tea a bit of a punch. All you...
Listen up ladies, we’ve got a quick organization tip for you! In today’s episode, we share a quick storage solution for your makeup brushes. All you need is a quick trip to your pantry,...
Few things are as comforting as enjoying a hot cup of tea on a lazy Sunday afternoon as you find your balance and re-energize in preparation for a new week. In this new episode,...