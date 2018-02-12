Tagged: Spice Girls

12 Feb, 2018

Spice Girls plan global talent show

The Spice Girls are planning a global TV talent show. The ‘Wannabe’ hitmakers – comprising Victoria Beckham, Mel B,Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner – recently confirmed they are reuniting to work on...

26 Mar, 2015

Could Spice Girls be reuniting?

Emma Bunton has suggested the Spice Girls could be about to reunite. The iconic girl group – which featured Mel B, Mel C, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell and Emma – will celebrate 20 years...

