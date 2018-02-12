Spice Girls plan global talent show
The Spice Girls are planning a global TV talent show. The ‘Wannabe’ hitmakers – comprising Victoria Beckham, Mel B,Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner – recently confirmed they are reuniting to work on...
The Spice Girls are planning a global TV talent show. The ‘Wannabe’ hitmakers – comprising Victoria Beckham, Mel B,Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner – recently confirmed they are reuniting to work on...
The Backstreet Boys are hoping to do an “epic tour” with the Spice Girls. The ‘I Want It That Way’ hitmakers have teased they’ve had “conversations” with the 90s’ pop girl group about teaming...
Victoria Beckham has reportedly blocked her Spice Girls bandmates – Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner – from going on a potential reunion tour by banning them from performing their old songs. The...
Emma Bunton insists there is no truth in rumours Geri Horner and Mel B had an affair, but she admitted all the Spice Girls kissed “once in a while”. The quintet – Emma Bunton,...
Efforts to reunite the Spice Girls have reportedly failed. Speculation has been rife that the iconic girl group planned to mark their 20th anniversary with a comeback performance, with several members of the band...
Three members of the Spice Girls – Mel B, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton – are reportedly in talks to star in a TV documentary as they record new music to celebrate their 20th...
Simon Cowell is reportedly “desperate” to make a Spice Girls album to mark their 20th anniversary. The 56-year-old music mogul – who famously failed to sign the girl group when they auditioned for him...
Mel B has revealed she met up with her fellow Spice Girls Geri Horner and Emma Bunton to discuss plans to celebrate the group’s 20th anniversary this year. Mel B has revealed the Spice...
The Spice Girls are reforming for a world tour – without Victoria Beckham. The ‘Spice Up Your Life’ hitmakers celebrate 20 years since the release of their first single ‘Wannabe’ next year and reportedly...
Emma Bunton has suggested the Spice Girls could be about to reunite. The iconic girl group – which featured Mel B, Mel C, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell and Emma – will celebrate 20 years...