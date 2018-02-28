#Gadgets: Say goodbye to smog and breathe easier with Smartmi
Smartmi is part of the Xiaomi ecosystem and makes products for the company under the Mi or Mija brand and is tackling a problem that affects all of us – air pollution. Air quality...
PHOTO courtesy http://www.aphrc.org Vroooooooooom. A large, old bus just lets out a big one right before you cross the intersection. Annoying. Your lungs cringe at the poison that’s being unwillingly inhaled, and you struggle...