Guess what Our2Cents viewers, it’s Sharon Mundia’s birthday, well tomorrow!!! Help us make Sharon’s day, week and year by sending her some birthday love!
With International Women’s Day being 8th of March, we thought it was important to celebrate our ‘flaws’ and own them since they are and always will be a part of who we are and...
We’ve all had to deal with the occasional awkwardness, confrontation or disagreement with a friend or family member – but what happens when it’s in your office? We share a few of our tips...
In our second episode in the Beauty Bar series, we decided to put the popular Lady Speed Stick and an organic, homemade deodorant recipe (courtesy of Wapi) to the test. After spending four hours...
We went to watch Black Panther and thought to invite our favourite Marvel Universe expert, Duncan, to give us a bit of a background on the movie! If you haven’t booked your ticket or...
Today, we’re sharing yet another new series this year called Beauty Bar where we’ll be putting beauty products to the test! Starting with a cinnamon colored lipstick from Nouba (Millebaci no. 66). Don’t forget...
It’s that time of the year again where love is in the air, hearts skip beats and beach holidays are in the horizon! In today’s episode, Sharon Mundia and Susan Wong share with you...
Time flies! Sharon Mundia’s young daughter is growing up fast, and soon, she’ll be ringing in nine months old! In this episode of Our2Cents, Susan Wong asks some of your questions for another Motherhood...
If you’ve been struggling to start the year just right then don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Borrowing from an article recently shared on Capital Lifestyle (see here), we decided to share some of...
We’re bringing you a second edition of Foodie Friday only this time we’re amping up the heat! In today’s episode, we visit The Mayura, an Indian restaurant with outlets at The Hub and KenRail...