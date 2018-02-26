Learning to trust after a major heartbreak
By BONNIE KOEHN In the aftermath of being hurt by someone we love, we begin to question our ability to make good decisions … There are times we get our hearts broken and are...
By BONNIE KOEHN In the aftermath of being hurt by someone we love, we begin to question our ability to make good decisions … There are times we get our hearts broken and are...
1. Shouting at him/her in public. If you want to correct your spouse, pull him/her aside. 2. Failing to introduce your spouse in public. Always affirm your spouse’s position in public, say “This is...
Many men love to lay claim of them being the head of the home, but the head of the home is not a title but a function. Being the head of the home means…...
1. Introduce the one you love to your parents. That is your role, your partner cannot introduce himself/herself. This shows you take pride in your lovelife and you two are serious about each other....
1. “I love you” Yes, men like to act like they are not mushy, but silently, they love mushy stuff. Though saying “I love you” is beyond mushy. It’s something special said to...
Go through the old conversations you made with your spouse/partner. It will open your eyes on many things:- 1. It will show you and remind you how far you two have come. 2....
By Carly Spindel It’s easy to lose sight of what’s important in a relationship … Sometimes people can be a tad bit superficial and think they must date someone who’s hot and sexy. As...
A true friend… 1. Will be happy that you have found love and not try to impose you to love someone they think is best for you. 2. Will love to see your relationship/marriage...
By Leandie Buys There are as many different body shapes in this world as there are people … Every woman’s body is unique, and women need to learn to appreciate and ‘love the...
1. No relationship/marriage can be sustained without good communication. 2. There are two types of communication: Good communication and bad communication. You may be communicating, but are you communicating well? 3. Communication has two...