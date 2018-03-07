Rihanna to launch lingerie line
Rihanna is set to launch a lingerie line. The 30-year-old singer has reportedly signed a deal with the online fashion subscription retailer, TechStyle – formerly known as JustFab – which will see her branching...
Before she was BadGalRiRi: music, fashion and beauty icon, Robyn Rihanna Fenty was a little girl in Barbados transfixed by her mother’s lipstick. The first time she experienced makeup for herself, she never looked...
It’s the most sought after invitation in the celebrity universe — and on Wednesday, Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace were named co-chairs of next year’s glittering Met Gala in New York. Held every...
Rihanna suggested she would like to be David Beckham because he got to marry Posh Spice, aka Victoria Beckham. The ‘Work’ hitmaker – who is dating billionaire Hassan Jameel and previously romanced Chris Brown...
Barbadian superstar Rihanna brought much needed oomph to New York Fashion Week on Sunday, with motorcycle stunt riders soaring over giant pink sand dunes in her latest fashion collaboration for Puma. After spending the...
French movie-maker Luc Besson has revealed he relished turning Rihanna into Cleopatra for ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’. The acclaimed movie-maker teamed up with the chart-topping star for the new sci-fi...
France’s Emmanuel Macron continued to reach for the stars Wednesday, hosting R&B icon Rihanna for what she called “incredible” talks at the presidential palace in Paris two days after Irish rocker Bono. Barbados-born Rihanna...
Rihanna’s mystery man is Hassan Jameel, a businessman from one the richest families in the world. The ‘Where Have You Been’ hitmaker was spotted smooching an unknown man in a Spanish villa earlier...
Rihanna has helped a fan overcome heartbreak by replying to his message on Twitter and telling him his sadness “won’t be forever”. The 29-year-old singer received a direct message on Twitter from a...
Futuristic, platinum headpieces made from scratch? Check. Bold eye shadow and blush choices? Check. Larger than life hair? Double check. To the pleasure of fashion lovers, there were a good number of daring, beauty looks that graced...