Tagged: Rihanna

0

Entertainment

25 Sep, 2017

Rihanna wants to marry Victoria Beckham

Rihanna suggested she would like to be David Beckham because he got to marry Posh Spice, aka Victoria Beckham. The ‘Work’ hitmaker – who is dating billionaire Hassan Jameel and previously romanced Chris Brown...

0

Entertainment

23 Jun, 2017

Rihanna helps fan through heartbreak

  Rihanna has helped a fan overcome heartbreak by replying to his message on Twitter and telling him his sadness “won’t be forever”. The 29-year-old singer received a direct message on Twitter from a...

Subscribe

Enter your email address:

on Facebook

Twitter