Tagged: R.I.P

1

Entertainment

26 Sep, 2013

Fare thee well Ruhila Adatia-Sood

Ruhila Adatia-Sood’s beautiful life was ended suddenly through a tragic attack at the Westgate Mall on Saturday 21st of September 2013. The Popular and ever vibrant TV and radio personality was at least 6...

Subscribe

Enter your email address:

on Facebook

Twitter