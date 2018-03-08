#CarNews: Porsche is working on Flying cabs
Porsche has confirmed it was working on developing a flying taxi car – but it could take a decade to become a reality. The company’s head of development made the exciting announcement this week,...
South Korea is to ban sales of some cars made by Porsche, BMW and Nissan, and fine the companies over $5 million as a probe into emissions documentation widens. Seoul began investigating environmental certification...
Aside from the price tag of 1395 € per smartphone, the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 9 offers an unique and ergonomic True Curve Design, inspired by the natural shape of the human hand. Launched at Huawei...
The famous psychedelic Porsche convertible driven by late rock legend Janis Joplin smashed estimates to sell for nearly $1.8 million in New York on Thursday in a frenetic five-minute bidding war, RM Sotheby’s said....
C SEED 201 is a giant outdoor LED television. In its latest promotional video, the TV is seen sprouting from the ground, unfolding and finally morphing into its giant 201-inch screen. Designed by Porsche...
(KEN MACHARIA) – In a one of a kind partnership, luxury car manufacturer has partnered with Research in Motion (RIM) to design the new elite Porsche Design P’9981 smart phone. The P’9981 phone naturally...