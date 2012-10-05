Lady Gaga passes 30 million followers on Twitter
Pop diva Lady Gaga has set a social media record by becoming the first person with more than 30 million followers on Twitter. As of Thursday afternoon, she had 30,030,949 followers on the...
5 Oct, 2012
