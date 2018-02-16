10 Qualities that are NOT essential in a great partner
By Carly Spindel It’s easy to lose sight of what’s important in a relationship … Sometimes people can be a tad bit superficial and think they must date someone who’s hot and sexy. As...
By Carly Spindel It’s easy to lose sight of what’s important in a relationship … Sometimes people can be a tad bit superficial and think they must date someone who’s hot and sexy. As...
1. One whose conversations is not always about sex. 2. One who even when he talks about sex, he talks about it in a special way, not like a pervert and flirting with other...
Are you in a relationship/ marriage? Look at that person and ask yourself ‘Why am I with this person?”. People stay for different reasons: 1. “For money” Are you staying with that person for...
PAY ATTENTION: When assessing whether someone is suitable for marriage, pay attention to 6 things: 1. Someone’s ease to open up or determination to keep secrets from you. Someone who is close to you,...
We all want our partner to be faithful to us. But do we make our partner enjoy or struggle being faithful? Here are tips to make your partner easily enjoy being faithful to you....
(By Leandie Buys) In my practice, I often find myself counselling the partner of a sex addict before I counsel the addict. In this column, I will talk about what it is like to...
It is “engraved in stone” that you can meet a person only once for the first time in your life and you can only have one shot at making a lasting impression on them...
Amy Odell & Lori Fradkin of Cosmopolitan magazine very recently came up with a list of 18 things to look out for if you are currently in a relationship with the man you should...
Big Brother Africa might as well open a school for this! The seventh edition of the contest this year will be challenging from the very beginning. If you think you are interesting, fun-loving, creative,...