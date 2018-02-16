Oprah confirms no plans to run for US president
Talk show icon Oprah Winfrey has again confirmed she has no intention of running for US president, despite revealing that would-be donors offered to raise $1 billion for her to take on Donald Trump...
Oprah Winfrey on Sunday declared a “new day” for women and girls facing down abusive men as she delivered a stirring speech at the Golden Globes. Accepting a lifetime achievement award at the Hollywood...
Talk show star Oprah Winfrey is in talks to appear in a remake of Oscar-winning movie ‘Terms of Endearment’ with Lee Daniels at the helm. Oprah Winfrey is in talks to star in a...
According to Business Insider, there are 12 women who currently command the most influence and authority in the world! The list was taken from top leaders in politics, business, technology and entertainment. Their influence...
Nigerian businesswoman Folorunsho Alakija is now the second richest black woman in the world with an estimated fortune of $2.5 billion; set to unseat talk-show queen Oprah Winfrey , who is worth $3 billion according to Forbes Magazine. Alakija’s biggest...
Howard Schultz, chairman, president and CEO of Starbucks, and Oprah Winfrey, global media leader and philanthropist, announced on Wednesday a first-of-its-kind collaboration to co-create Teavana® Oprah Chai Tea. Beginning April 29, Teavana Oprah Chai...
Television talk show queen Oprah Winfrey was named the most powerful celebrity in the world on Wednesday as Forbes.com released its annual list of the top movers and shakers in the entertainment industry. Winfrey,...
Pop icon Lady Gaga, known around the globe for her flamboyant music and fashion, told Harvard students Wednesday that “a culture of love” is needed to combat school bullying and low self-esteem among teens....
US talk show queen Oprah Winfrey cried Saturday as the first graduates of her South African girls’ academy thanked her for her effort to turn a handful of impoverished girls into elite leaders. With...
(Kui Gitei) James Frey, if this book is to be believed, is superhuman; a super-human with quite the lucky streak. A Million Little Pieces, when first published, was listed as a memoir; a collection...