No-sweat exercise may prolong life for the elderly: study
A few hours a week of light exercise — walking the dog, puttering about in the garden — lower the risk of death in older men, even if workouts are brief, researchers said Tuesday....
A few hours a week of light exercise — walking the dog, puttering about in the garden — lower the risk of death in older men, even if workouts are brief, researchers said Tuesday....
People over 54 who suffer from steadily-worsening depression may run a higher risk of developing dementia, according to new research published Saturday that suggested it may be an early symptom. Other types of depression,...
Virginia McLaurin, 106, has lived to see 18 US presidents, but the African-American centenarian fulfilled her dream of a lifetime by meeting Barack Obama — a touching encounter that quickly went viral. Video posted...
People around the world lived on average to a ripe old age of 71.5 in 2013, up from 65.3 in 1990, a study said Thursday, noting the gains came despite big increases in liver...
Researchers from the University of Santiago de Compostela have found that a rich vocabulary can actually protect you against cognitive impairment. ‘Cognitive reserve’ is the name given to the brain’s capacity to compensate for...