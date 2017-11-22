Tagged: mcdonald’s

Features

14 Jun, 2016

McDonald’s moves into Oprah’s old home

In a convergence of two of America’s biggest cultural giants, McDonald’s is moving into the old home of The Oprah Winfrey Show. The talk-show queen’s production empire left the Harpo Studios complex near downtown...

The Good Life

5 Sep, 2012

McDonald’s to open first vegetarian outlet

US fast food giant McDonald’s, famed for its beef-based Big Mac burgers, on Tuesday said it will open its first ever vegetarian-only restaurant in the world in India next year. The world’s second-biggest restaurant...

