LL Cool J to become Kennedy Center’s first hip-hop honoree
Rapper LL Cool J is set to become the first hip-hop artist to be celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors, one of America’s top awards in the arts that marks its 40th anniversary this...
Rapper LL Cool J is set to become the first hip-hop artist to be celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors, one of America’s top awards in the arts that marks its 40th anniversary this...
L.L. Cool J is to host the Grammy Awards for the fifth consecutive year in 2016. The 47-year-old star is “honoured” to have been asked to front the star-studded music ceremony once again and...