Rihanna to launch lingerie line
Rihanna is set to launch a lingerie line. The 30-year-old singer has reportedly signed a deal with the online fashion subscription retailer, TechStyle – formerly known as JustFab – which will see her branching...
New York Fashion Week has just two days left before the spring/summer 2018 season moves to Europe. From Flamenco ruffles to hot pink and plus-size lingerie, here is a quick round-up from the catwalk...
Alessandra Ambrosio underwent a Brazilian “butt lift class” to get in shape before the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Alessandra Ambrosio underwent a Brazilian “butt lift class” before the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The 35-year-old...
Lily Aldridge dazzled down the runway in this year’s $2 million Fireworks Fantasy Bra at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday night (10.11.15). The 29-year-old model had all eyes on her as took...
Heidi Klum has unveiled her first lingerie line for Bendon. The blonde beauty – who was called in to replace Elle Macpherson as creative director and campaign model after she announced she was leaving...
Stella McCartney has designed a range of lingerie for Breast Cancer Awareness month. The 43-year-old fashion designer has created the limited edition collection, to coincide with the fundraising month this October, by re-designing bras...
