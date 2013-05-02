Kriss Kross Rapper Chris ‘Mac Daddy’ Kelly Dies
Chris Kelly, pictured left, in Kris Kross in 1992 Chris Kelly, one half of 90’s hip hop group Kriss Kross died yesterday in his hometown of Atlanta. Kelly was found unconscious in his home...
2 May, 2013
