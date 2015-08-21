Ja Rule launches shoe collection
Rapper Ja Rule is collaborating with shoe designer Steve Madden on a range of footwear. Ja Rule has launched a shoe collection with Steve Madden. The Grammy Award winning rapper – real name Jeffrey...
Rapper Ja Rule is collaborating with shoe designer Steve Madden on a range of footwear. Ja Rule has launched a shoe collection with Steve Madden. The Grammy Award winning rapper – real name Jeffrey...
July 20, 2011 (AFP) – Rapper Ja Rule, already serving a two-year prison sentence for illegal gun possession, has been slapped with another 28-month sentence after admitting to not paying taxes for five years....