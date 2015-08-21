Tagged: Ja Rule

0

Fashion & Beauty

21 Aug, 2015

Ja Rule launches shoe collection

Rapper Ja Rule is collaborating with shoe designer Steve Madden on a range of footwear. Ja Rule has launched a shoe collection with Steve Madden. The Grammy Award winning rapper – real name Jeffrey...

0

Entertainment

20 Jul, 2011

Ja Rule adds tax rap to gun rap

July 20, 2011 (AFP) – Rapper Ja Rule, already serving a two-year prison sentence for illegal gun possession, has been slapped with another 28-month sentence after admitting to not paying taxes for five years....

Subscribe

Enter your email address:

on Facebook

Twitter