Apple aims to work its magic with iPhone X
With its new iPhone X, Apple is setting the ambitious goal for itself of reinventing the smartphone, again. The flagship handset marking the 10th anniversary of the first iPhone release, is set to hit...
Apple on Tuesday rolled out its much-anticipated iPhone X, a redesigned product of glass and stainless steel with an edge-to-edge display that Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook called “the biggest leap forward since the...