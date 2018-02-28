8 Signs He’s going To Pop the Question Soon
You and your partner have been dating for a while now and it has reached that point where you feel there’s need to take your relationship to the next level… Show each other your...
1. Your family has leadership with you and wife at the helm. 2. Your wife is proud to bear your name, to be called your Mrs. 3. Your son wants to grow up to...
Many men want a good wife yet they don’t set up the right conditions for a wife to be her best. These are some simple ways to make her the best Queen: 1. “Marry...
The following traits put off many married people: 1. “The Controlling spouse” This is the husband/wife who wants to dictate things. Everything has to be as they want. If you are this type, remember...
10. How you handle correction Do you get offended when you are faulted? Are you easy to correct? Do you admit when wrong? A lover looking to see if you are a suitable life-partner...
PAY ATTENTION: When assessing whether someone is suitable for marriage, pay attention to 6 things: 1. Someone’s ease to open up or determination to keep secrets from you. Someone who is close to you,...
1. Play with her breasts, don’t play with her heart. 2. Open up her heart, don’t open her old wounds. 3. Keep her secrets, don’t keep secrets from her. 4. Beat up her problems,...
1. “He has a good relationship with his admirable dad” If his dad is a good husband and father and he looks up to his dad, chances are he will be like his dad....
Zoe Saldana thinks criticism about her husband’s choice to take her name is “disgusting”. The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star recently revealed husband Marco Perego – who she wed in 2013 – had chosen...
