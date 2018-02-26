All the wild horses are extinct: study
All the world’s wild horses have gone extinct, according to a study Thursday that unexpectedly rewrites the horse family tree based on a new DNA analysis of their ancestry. What most people thought were...
All the world’s wild horses have gone extinct, according to a study Thursday that unexpectedly rewrites the horse family tree based on a new DNA analysis of their ancestry. What most people thought were...
If you’re a fan of horses and all things equestrian, this episode is going to warm you up inside on this cold Friday. Sharon Mundia and Susan Wong got to interact with some beautiful...
Niamey’s dusty racing track is a far cry from the nation’s equine glory days when horses bred in the country enjoyed international fame. But the legacy of Niger’s most famous stallion Dokin Iska Dan...
After recording images of towns and cities across the world, Google’s Street View service launched on Thursday in a less likely location — the vast, sparsely-populated Asian country of Mongolia. The US technology giant...
About 100 Spanish horse riders jumped burning logs, flames leaping into the night, in a controversial, centuries-old rite celebrated every year in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares. Crackling logs and branches lay...