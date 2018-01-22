Tagged: Hits Not Homework

9

Entertainment

7 Dec, 2011

A baby girl for CFM presenter Soulo!

Capital FM Presenter Suleiman Munyua aka Soulo is a happy father, after his wife gave birth to a healthy baby girl today. Sarah Munyua was born at the Aga Khan Hospital at 6.30am. “The...

Subscribe

Enter your email address:

on Facebook

Twitter