Introducing the New Faces of Hits Not Homework!
The wait is over! Tonight marks a brand new start for popular Capital FM show, Hits Not Homework! After five amazing years at the helm of Hits Not Homework, Amina Abdi-Rabar passes the reigns...
Formerly of Kenyan group Camp Mulla, Karun, who’s gone solo recently will be dropping her new single “Photography” exclusively on Capital FM’s Hits Not Homework show Tuesday night at 7:30pm. Sharing her excitement, Karun...
Capital FM Presenter Suleiman Munyua aka Soulo is a happy father, after his wife gave birth to a healthy baby girl today. Sarah Munyua was born at the Aga Khan Hospital at 6.30am. “The...