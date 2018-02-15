Tagged: friendships

Health

22 Jan, 2015

A swinging social life is good for your health

(Relaxnews) – Good friends can actually make you healthier in the physical sense in addition to improving your mental well-being, according to a new study from Concordia University in Canada. Working with a group...

Relationships & Sex

4 Jul, 2012

What type of friend are you?

Friends are important in your life and if you don’t have friends then you are not normal. This can be proven “scientifically” when it comes to Society studies and human behavior where it is...

Relationships & Sex

4 Aug, 2011

Bin There. Dump That.

August 4, 2011 – Last weekend I embarked on a general house cleaning that lasted from saturday till Sunday. I had no choice but to appreciate Carol, the woman who has been my house...

