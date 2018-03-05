Elton John left stage because of ‘rude’ fan
Elton John left the stage in Las Vegas because a “rude” fan was interfering with the performance, he said on Saturday. “A fan put his hands on the piano keys while I was playing...
Elton John announced Wednesday that he is retiring from touring, with the consummate showman saying he wants to devote himself to his children — but after a final, massive swing around the world. The...
Sir Elton John has been given his own custom made Nikes to mark his “long-standing relationship” with the sports brand. The ‘Rocket Man’ singer now owns a unique pair of shoes called Air Forces...
Pop superstar Elton John unveiled Thursday his return to Broadway with a musical adaptation of the blockbuster film and novel “The Devil Wears Prada.” John will write the music for “The Devil Wears Prada,”...
Elton John dismissed as “patently untrue” claims made by a former bodyguard who said he was repeatedly groped and sexually harassed by the singer. The flamboyant singer’s lawyer Orin Snyder told AFP the accusations...
Elton John and Bon Jovi will headline a 24-hour performance this month aimed at urging environmental action ahead of key climate change talks in Paris, organizers said Monday. The event, spearheaded by former US...
Stefano Gabbana has slammed Sir Elton John as a “fascist” and “ignorant” after the singer encouraged people to boycott Dolce and Gabbana over their opinions on gay adoption and children born through IVF. The...
British pop legend Elton John called for a boycott of Dolce and Gabbana on Sunday after one of the designers behind the Italian fashion label condemned IVF babies as “synthetic”. The 67-year-old singer-songwriter, who...
Queen Elizabeth II will on Monday attend a star-studded show to celebrate her diamond jubilee, a day after huge crowds lined the River Thames to see her lead a spectacular 1,000-boat river pageant. Elton John, Tom Jones, Paul...
Elton John is working on a biopic about himself and would like Justin Timberlake to take on the lead role, he said in a published interview. The British veteran star also spoke about his...