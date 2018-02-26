Are dry sheet masks worth the hype?
Perhaps aficionado would be a bit of a stretch when it comes to describing my affinity for masks but it’s safe to say that I’m very enthusiastic about slapping on a good old mask...
Editors Pick / Fashion & Beauty
26 Feb, 2018
Perhaps aficionado would be a bit of a stretch when it comes to describing my affinity for masks but it’s safe to say that I’m very enthusiastic about slapping on a good old mask...
Happy Birthday to… Sharon!!! | Our2Cents ...
Happy Birthday to... Sharon!!! | Our2Cents - Capital Lifestyle
Guess what Our2Cents viewers, it's Sharon Mundia's birthday, well tomorrow!!! Help us make Sharon's day, week and year by sending her some birthday love! h A global lifestyle platform for digital storytelling, premiering exclusive daily content. We are a curated destination for the culturally curiou...
Adult children living with parents make them miserable ...
Adult children living with parents make them miserable - Capital Lifestyle
Adult children who move back home to their parents end up making them miserable. A new study, by London School of Economics and Political Science, has foun A global lifestyle platform for digital storytelling, premiering exclusive daily content. We are a curated destination for the culturally curiou...