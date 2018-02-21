In dieting, low-fat or low-carb are the same: study
Common dieting advice urges people to either eat fewer carbohydrates or less fat in order to shed weight. But a study Tuesday found neither approach is better than the other. Nor is a person’s...
Widely promoted guidelines to reduce fat intake could be unhealthy for people in low- and middle-income countries whose diets are already too starchy, researchers said Tuesday. Health authorities in Europe and North America recommend...
by Shenrina Badri for All4Women Here are some anti-ageing foods that will help to keep you looking and feeling young … Brazil nuts These nuts are a rich source of selenium. They will help...
Now that the holidays are over are you ready for damage control? How do you ditch the extra weight or restore the same level of wellbeing you had pre-holiday? Here are 10 tips to...
Originally published on NutriEats.com We are constantly being told to cut out carbohydrates to loose weight but this is the worst mistake you could make, it is actually counterproductive! Here is a little...
Now that the holidays are just round the corner and numerous parties (read: feasts) await us, what better time to get some expert tips from one of the top fitness and health gurus in Nairobi,...
A diet that includes three daily servings of whole grains appears to help people live longer, including by reducing the rates of death from heart disease and cancer, according to findings released Monday....
Originally published on NutriEats.com The ‘Carbs at Night’ Myth keeps cropping up and NutriEats is laying it to bed forever! Some people are under the impression that eating carbs at night will lead...
In as much as I subscribe to the occasional supplement intake and vitamin capsules, I do believe that the best and most natural way to boost your immune system is through what you eat....
Vegan diets are considered by most as healthy and environmentally responsible, with celebrity poster children touting benefits like weight loss, clear skin and increased energy. But even vegans — who eschew all animal products...