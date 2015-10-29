Tagged: colour

29 Oct, 2015

Colour code your makeup

(By Chantelle Bester) Want to look put together without being too matchy-matchy? Here’s how to colour code your cosmetics. 1 Lips & nails Matching your lipstick and nail polish will forever be classic and...

23 Jul, 2014

Celebrity head-turning hair colours

In the past, we’ve seen several celebrities rock brightly coloured locks out and about but we’ve noticed an increase in the number of them experimenting with their hair colour. From Nicole Richie to Kylie...

