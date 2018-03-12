Tagged: charity

5 Sep, 2014

Man pays £50,000 to kiss Elizabeth Hurley

A businessman has paid £50,000 to kiss Elizabeth Hurley. Julian Bharti shelled out the staggering sum to share a smooch with the 49-year-old actress – who is currently dating wildlife photographer David Yarrow –...

Entertainment

26 Sep, 2011

Will Smith turns 43 with trip to Africa

Popular celebrity Will Smith celebrated his 43rd birthday on Sunday.  The iconic actor looked great on the streets of Los Angeles. Smith looked casual and relaxed, perhaps because the real birthday celebration is happening...

