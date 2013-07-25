Apparently these qualify as “bad sex”…
Sex is good and necessary no doubt but only when done under the right circumstances, with the right person (read, YOUR man) and without shocking repercussions to follow the sexual encounter. Any time you...
25 Jul, 2013
Sex is good and necessary no doubt but only when done under the right circumstances, with the right person (read, YOUR man) and without shocking repercussions to follow the sexual encounter. Any time you...
Are you his “Dream Woman”? Here are 4 ways you’ll know ...
Are you his "Dream Woman"? Here are 4 ways you'll know - Capital Lifestyle
You've been dating for a while, and you totally dig him. He may even be the one. But, does he feel the same way about you? Does he see you as his "Dream Wo A global lifestyle platform for digital storytelling, premiering exclusive daily content. We are a curated destination for the culturally curiou...
Facebook moves ahead on music with last major label deal ...
Facebook moves ahead on music with last major label deal - Capital Lifestyle
Facebook on Friday announced a licensing deal with Warner Music, the last of the major label groups to sign with the social media behemoth which is promisi A global lifestyle platform for digital storytelling, premiering exclusive daily content. We are a curated destination for the culturally curiou...