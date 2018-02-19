22 Things I hope my boyfriend knows
By Lexi Behrndt Life often feels like an ever-turning kaleidoscope of time. The motions we go through, people we encounter and feelings that consume us get thrown into the mix of blurred and vibrant...
By Lexi Behrndt Life often feels like an ever-turning kaleidoscope of time. The motions we go through, people we encounter and feelings that consume us get thrown into the mix of blurred and vibrant...
If you ask us, the only other conversation that would be more awkward than having your parents first meet your boyfriend, is having the sex talk with your parents. But that’s an episode for...
Ladies, there’s a secret that most men just aren’t telling you. It runs especially prevalent among your “guy friends”, including the ones that you’ve known for years and who know about that thing you...
By Debbie Harrower Before I met the most amazing man just over a year ago, I had had only two previous relationships. Both were long term and both were with men much older than I....
A South African man tried to sell his ex-girlfriend on Gumtree after she broke up with him. The scorned boyfriend – from Cape Town in South Africa – was so furious about being dumped...
The Urban Dictionary defines a “catch” as a spectacular find in marriage or dating. I define a catch as someone who has an attractive personality, a positive disposition, has passion/ambition in life and possesses...
Falling in love comes at the cost of losing two close friends, a study says. We probably all know that a passionate new relationship can leave you little time for others, but now science...
You may have met and fallen for each other. But the person you met and fell for could have been acting for you. Months later you realize there’s something off about your significant other....
Lady Gaga is said to be concerned as her boyfriend Taylor Kinney has formed a close relationship with his movie co-star Cameron Diaz. Cameron Diaz has reportedly been getting close to Lady Gaga’s boyfriend....
This is a problem I think most people suffer silently with, if not share grudgingly with their close friends. You finally found the ‘perfect’ guy/girl and you feel like it’s time you settled down...