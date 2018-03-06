‘Black Panther’ on record-setting prowl across North America
“Black Panther” swept all before it to pass the $500 million mark in only its third week in North America as it stayed on track to be one of the highest-grossing films ever, final...
“Black Panther” swept all before it to pass the $500 million mark in only its third week in North America as it stayed on track to be one of the highest-grossing films ever, final...
As the US kicked back for a long weekend, Disney’s “Black Panther” got off to a superhero start in the North American box office, rocketing to the top spot with estimated earnings of $218...
The release this week of Marvel Studios’ latest superhero outing, “Black Panther”, has triggered the enthusiasm of African movie fans and a sense of pride that Hollywood has finally plugged a gap. With an...
We went to watch Black Panther and thought to invite our favourite Marvel Universe expert, Duncan, to give us a bit of a background on the movie! If you haven’t booked your ticket or...
Tyra Banks says ‘Black Panther’ is the “the moment” everyone needs right now and praised the Marvel movie for being the “self-esteem and the boost that her community” needs and deserves. The 44-year-old television...
The 18th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, opening Friday in the United States, features an almost entirely black cast led by Chadwick Boseman as the first non-white superhero to get his own standalone...
Lupita Nyong’o says her ‘Blank Panther’ alter ego isn’t your “average damsel in distress”. The 34-year-old actress plays Special Forces warrior Nakia in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, and has described the heroine...
Marvel Studios plans to stage a show at New York Fashion Week based on its ‘Black Panther’ movie. The studio has announced the details of its new ‘Black Panther: Welcome to Wakanda’ show, which...
‘Star Wars: Force Awakens’ actor John Boyega is reportedly joining the cast of Ryan Coogler’s ‘Black Panther’. The ‘Star Wars: Force Awakens’ actor is reportedly in negotiations to board the Marvel movie, which already...