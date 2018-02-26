All the wild horses are extinct: study
All the world’s wild horses have gone extinct, according to a study Thursday that unexpectedly rewrites the horse family tree based on a new DNA analysis of their ancestry. What most people thought were...
Her head above water, Wikie the killer whale looks at the human trainer next to her pool, listens, then loudly vocalises: “Hello.” It is not a perfect imitation, but, astonishingly, recognisable. It is the...
Lions and cheetah are faster, stronger and no less agile than their prey, but zebras and impalas compensate with a surprising tactic, researchers said Wednesday: slow down, and keep the big cats guessing. Indeed,...
Three and a half years before Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man in space, a dog called Laika was in 1957 the first living creature to orbit the Earth. The stray from...
Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage on Tuesday urged fans of the series to stop buying huskies because of their similarity to fearsome “direwolves”, as many were being quickly abandoned. “To all Game of...
Newborn humpback whales and their mothers whisper to each other to escape potential predators, scientists reported Wednesday, revealing the existence of a previously unknown survival technique. “They don’t want any unwanted listeners,” researcher Simone...
Tyrannosaurus-rex and other dinosaurs woke up to birdsong just like we do, though it was probably more honk than melodic chirping, an extraordinary fossil find revealed Wednesday. The discovery in Antarctica of the oldest...
Four genetically-identical copies of Dolly the famous cloned sheep, which suffered ill health and died prematurely in 2003, are going strong at the advanced age of nine, a study said Tuesday. Debbie, Denise, Dianna...
Baby ducks can learn the difference between two objects of varying shape and color, a capability previously known only to exist in apes, crows and parrots, scientists said Thursday. This ability is linked to...
A stunningly efficient hunter, the chameleon relies on an impressive biological arsenal that includes colour-changing camouflage, panoramic vision, and lots of patience. And then there’s that lightning-fast tongue. The reptile’s tongue-lashing prowess has been...