26 Feb, 2018

All the wild horses are extinct: study

All the world’s wild horses have gone extinct, according to a study Thursday that unexpectedly rewrites the horse family tree based on a new DNA analysis of their ancestry. What most people thought were...

1 Feb, 2018

A whale with words: Orca mimics human speech

Her head above water, Wikie the killer whale looks at the human trainer next to her pool, listens, then loudly vocalises: “Hello.” It is not a perfect imitation, but, astonishingly, recognisable. It is the...

13 Oct, 2016

Did T-rex wake up to birdsong?

Tyrannosaurus-rex and other dinosaurs woke up to birdsong just like we do, though it was probably more honk than melodic chirping, an extraordinary fossil find revealed Wednesday. The discovery in Antarctica of the oldest...

21 Jun, 2016

Slip of the tongue: Chameleon’s sticky secret revealed

A stunningly efficient hunter, the chameleon relies on an impressive biological arsenal that includes colour-changing camouflage, panoramic vision, and lots of patience. And then there’s that lightning-fast tongue. The reptile’s tongue-lashing prowess has been...

