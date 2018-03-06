New survey find 31 to be most expensive age
According to a new survey, 31 is the age when people spend the most money in their lifetime. The new survey by credit checking firm ClearScore, found that people are more likely to get...
To ensure you keep in tip-top shape after as you age, make sure to follow our guide of eight things you should never do after 30: 1. Let your workout schedule slip Regular exercise...
Dutch researchers claimed Thursday to have discovered the maximum age “ceiling” for human lifespan, despite growing life expectancy because of better nutrition, living conditions and medical care. Mining data from some 75,000 Dutch people...
By 2030 life expectancy for South Korean women could top nine decades, an average lifespan long thought to be out of reach, researchers said on Wednesday. South Korea is not only the first country in...
No one might ever challenge the 122-year record of the longest-living person in documented history, said a study Wednesday which claimed to have found a “ceiling” to maximum human lifespan. Sifting through demographic data...
Men over the age of 57 – who engage in regular sexual activity – could be more at risk at cardiovascular disease. Older men who have sex on a regular basis are more likely...
Scientists on Monday revealed part of the secret to why a small village in southern Italy has an unusual number of centenarians — low levels of a particular hormone that affects circulation. Italian and...
“Don’t put your daughter on the stage,” Noel Coward, the great chronicler of the follies of fashion, once warned in his song “Mrs. Worthington”. His advice has not quite made it to the catwalk,...
It’s no secret that good genes can explain why some people age well. But researchers said Thursday they have identified a specific gene variant that can make people look about two years older than...
