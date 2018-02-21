Can a marriage with your affair partner last?
By Leandie Buys Can an affair lead to a successful marriage? Is it possible for a couple who got together through an affair to build a long-lasting relationship? Many of the clients that I...
Before you engage or continue to engage in an affair for the pleasure of what is between your legs, be aware that because of your affair, the following people are bound to get hurt....
A new study has found that people who cheat are three times likely to do it again. People who cheat are more likely to cheat again according to new research. A study carried out...
Almost everyone who gets married, marries out of love. But why do so many married people end up cheating? It is because they don’t set boundaries. There are nine types of people a...
1. “Everyone is doing it” No! Not everyone is having an affair. There is a huge percentage of faithful lovers you just choose to ignore that percentage to justify your selfish ways. 2. “We’ll...
*Jennifer, forgot her phone at home one Wednesday morning and she just couldn’t cope without it as she kept thinking of the business she might be losing out on. So after her 10 o’clock...
1. The highest part of an affair is orgasm. All the flirting and chats, secret meetings led to this; an orgasm. 2. The lowest part of an affair is when the orgasm cools down...
By Debbie Harrower He had an affair What a thing to have to deal with. Devastated, broken, alone, jealous and confused are just a few of the emotions you will be feeling. I will...
A dear Capital Lifestyle Magazine reader is in a fix and has shared her story. She seeks your advice. Remember, the views expressed are solely the opinion of the reader, and not Capital FM’s....