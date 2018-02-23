7 Tips for women who stay with cheating husbands
(By Rhonda Milrad) Here are my six pieces of advice for women who find that their husband cheats, and who want to investigate if they can heal and remain in the relationship … This...
(By Rhonda Milrad) Here are my six pieces of advice for women who find that their husband cheats, and who want to investigate if they can heal and remain in the relationship … This...
Being secretive with smartphones, avoiding spending time at home and avoiding sex are the top three giveaways that will expose cheating behaviour, according to a recent survey of cheating males. Cheating male members of...
Canada-based adultery website AshleyMadison.com’s slogan is “Life is short, have an affair.” With more than 25 million subscribers in 35 countries and USD $90 million in revenue last year, Ashley Madison is definitely tapping...
The founder of a dating service promoting adultery is setting his sights on China’s cheating hearts after a controversial launch in Hong Kong. “It is a reality of life, we are an unfaithful society,”...
(THITU KARIBA) I have never been married, but I have been in relationships before and I have had the one with a cheat. One can never quite describe the pain that goes on within...