Over the years, Koroga Festival has evolved into one of the biggest celebrations in the country and the recently concluded 29th edition in partnership with Naivasha Love Festival was the best one yet! As the…
Why you should not stay married for the sake of the children
1. Children can sense when mom and dad are faking things are well. They desire realness at home. 2. When you stay for the children you will only focus on being great parents and not…
Human Connection Transcends Boundaries: With Love From Kakuma
“Love is not for interest! You have to love someone for who they are, be patient with them, remain faithful and strong for each other.” This Valentine’s Day, we give you a sneak-peek into the…
Koroga Festival: Environmental Considerations We Have Taken
The 29th edition of the Koroga Festival that is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of February at Hell’s Gate National Park has spurred concerns and received repeated criticism about the festival’s…
10 Signs You are in a Situationship
That sneaky, exciting, romantic “partnership” that will always remain undefined… That’s basically what a situationship is defined as. It is less than a relationship but more than a casual encounter, a friendship or a booty…
Grand reception as Radisson Hotel Group opens its third hotel in Nairobi
Tucked away in a leafy forest area which is a popular destination for walks and picnics and is home to more than 300 exotic tree species and more than 100 types of birds, lies Nairobi’s…
The Best Looks From The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet
9th February 2020, award season came to a glamorous conclusion at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with the 2020 Oscars. The stars brought their A-game and the fashion on the red carpet and here are…
Top 10 most viewed Engage Talks
Everyone has a story to tell. These stories can be healing and beneficial to all. They say words have power—positive power. People who have found their voice, shared their story, and reaffirmed their values often…
9 Interesting Things about the Two Rivers Mall Ferris Wheel you probably didn’t know
1. Kenya’s first and only Ferris wheel, located at Two Rivers Mall- Nairobi, is called CK’s Eye of Kenya. 2. Standing tall at 60 meters high above ground and 55 meters in Diameter, with a…
Fare thee well Black Mamba. A 10 pictorial tribute to Kobe Bryant.
Kobe once called himself “the Valentino of the NBA” and going through every photo of his, in various GQ magazines, we see why. Here’s man who could possibly be mistaken for a runway model- black,…